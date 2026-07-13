Chinese cities deepen cultural ties with Turkey, Sri Lanka

(ECNS) — The cultural exchange event "Encounter and Enlighten" has opened in Turkey and Sri Lanka, hosting intercity dialogues on civilization and urban development with China's Nanjing and Ningbo, respectively.

In a video message, Frederique Aubert, head of the culture unit at the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science and Culture in Europe, said the two cities' heritage conservation practices can serve as models for preserving and sustainably developing historic cities worldwide, Xinhua News Agency has reported.

Huriye Merve Gedik, head of the City History, Promotion and Tourism Department at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, noted that both Istanbul and Nanjing prospered along key waterways.

She said the dialogue helps the two cities deepen mutual understanding and creates opportunities for practical cooperation, particularly in preserving ancient city walls and making use of cultural heritage.

Similar exchange activities in Colombo highlighted cooperation between the Sri Lankan capital and China's port city of Ningbo.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)