Hainan becomes China's first province to ban fuel vehicle sales by 2030

(ECNS) -- South China's Hainan Province has announced a plan to phase out the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030, making it the first Chinese province to do so.

Under the plan, the share of new energy vehicles (NEVs) on the island is expected to reach 45% of the total vehicle fleet by that year, up from 23.75% in 2025.

Except for special-purpose vehicles, all public-sector fleet vehicles, including government, sanitation and passenger transport, as well as private new purchases and replacements, must be NEVs, according to the plan.

To support the ban, Hainan will expand its charging network, aiming for a vehicle-to-charger ratio of no more than 2.5:1 by 2030. The ban only applies to new car sales. Existing petrol vehicles already registered will remain legal to drive and pass inspections after 2030.

(By Zhang Dongfang)