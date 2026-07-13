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Guangdong helps evacuate nearly 5,000 flood-affected people in Guangxi

2026-07-13 16:57:30Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Emergency response teams from Guangdong Province have safely evacuated a cumulative total of 4,963 people in flood-hit Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, authorities said on Monday.

According to the Emergency Management Department of Guangdong, it received a request for support from Guangxi on July 6 evening. After assessing the disaster situation, it immediately mobilized five professional emergency teams with 180 rescuers, and dispatched 379 units of rescue equipment to the cities of Qinzhou and Guigang overnight for cross-regional flood relief operations.

In the next phase, the rescue teams from Guangdong will continue drainage, mud removal and livelihood support work to help restore normal production and daily life in the affected areas.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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