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China's inspection on Panama-flagged vessels at Chinese ports fully consistent with international conventions: FM

2026-07-13 16:54:45Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Port State Control inspections carried out by China on vessels calling at its ports in accordance with laws and regulations are fully consistent with international conventions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular news conference in response to reports that China imposed "sanction measures" on Panama-flagged vessels.

China attaches great importance to maritime traffic safety and the safety of life, Lin said, noting that statistics from Chinese authorities show that since the beginning of this year, multiple serious maritime safety accidents involving Panama-flagged vessels have occurred in China's waters.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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