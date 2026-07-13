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China seeks lower logistics costs through modern distribution network upgrades

2026-07-13 16:24:12Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China's State Council has called for faster development of a modern distribution and logistics system, emphasizing infrastructure upgrades, multimodal transport and lower logistics costs, according to a statement following a recent meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress in building China's modern circulation system and urged authorities to address weaknesses in logistics infrastructure while improving governance, standards and new business models.

Official data showed China had established 229 national logistics hubs by the end of 2025, including 181 operational hubs. The ratio of total logistics costs to GDP fell to 13.9% in 2025, the first time it has dropped below 14%.

The government has recently introduced measures to strengthen freight transport networks, including a three-year program supporting around 30 logistics hub cities and a 2026-2030 action plan to improve multimodal transport.

The policies are designed to improve efficiency across supply chains and transportation networks as China seeks to support economic growth and domestic commerce.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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