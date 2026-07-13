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China forecasts above-average typhoon landfalls during summer flood season

2026-07-13 16:16:30Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China expects five to six typhoons to make landfall during the main flood season from June to August, slightly above the historical average of 4.7, according to a forecast released by the National Climate Center.

The center said 10 to 12 tropical cyclones are expected to form over the western Pacific Ocean and South China Sea during the period, compared with a long-term average of 11.1.

Forecasters said typhoon tracks are expected to move mainly westward or northwestward, affecting China's eastern and southern coastal regions, with overall storm intensity forecast to be stronger than average.

China is already in its main flood season. Typhoon Bavi, the strongest storm to make landfall in China so far this year, struck Zhejiang Province Saturday night before weakening into a severe tropical storm the following day.

Authorities warned that Bavi is expected to continue bringing heavy rainfall to Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong provinces in the coming days.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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