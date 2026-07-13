Taiyuan-Zhongwei-Yinchuan Railway Lyuliang section gets network upgrade

(ECNS) — The 4G capacity expansion and 5G network upgrade project on the Lyuliang section of the Taiyuan-Zhongwei-Yinchuan Railway has been completed, achieving seamless mobile signal coverage along the main line, stations, bridges and tunnels.

Workers complete the 4G capacity expansion and 5G network upgrade on the Lyuliang section of the Taiyuan-Zhongwei-Yinchuan Railway. (Photo: Liu Qi)

The section has a bridge-to-tunnel ratio of 78%, with the longest tunnel stretching 21 kilometers. The upgrade has increased network capacity nearly threefold.

The railway is a key transport corridor connecting northwest and north China. The Lyuliang section passes through Jiaocheng, Wenshui, Fenyang, Lishi and Liulin counties, crossing the Lyuliang Mountains with complex terrain and dense tunnels. The area had long suffered from signal blind spots, insufficient network capacity and frequent disruptions during high-speed handovers.

The project implemented a three-tier construction plan combining 4G capacity expansion, 5G coverage and high-low frequency coordination. Construction sites were mostly located on hillsides inaccessible to heavy equipment, requiring manual transport of materials. Tunnel equipment installation was carried out during nighttime maintenance windows when trains were not running.

The Taiyuan-Zhongwei-Yinchuan Railway is a key transport corridor connecting northwest and north China. (Photo: Yin Yuchao)

The upgraded network uses the 700 MHz frequency band for better signal penetration, ensuring uninterrupted voice calls and stable connectivity. The expanded capacity can handle peak traffic surges during holidays.

The local branch of China Mobile said it will continue to monitor and optimize the railway network and will extend similar upgrades to key areas including expressways, scenic spots and industrial parks.

(By Tang Yuxian)