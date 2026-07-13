Navigation through Strait of Hormuz should be properly addressed: FM

(ECNS) -- The issue of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz should be properly addressed, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday at a regular press conference in response to a question related to the recent situation of the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz is a waterway used for international navigation and restoring safe and free passage through the strait as soon as possible serves the interests of all parties, the spokesperson said.

"China is willing to maintain communication with relevant countries and the international community on the matter," he added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)