Macao Space Dream Project concludes, nurturing young innovators

(ECNS) — The 2026 "Macao Space Dream Project" held its award and graduation ceremony in Macao on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the science education program.

The award and graduation ceremony of the 2026 "Macao Space Dream Project" is held in Macao on July 11, 2026. (Photo: The Association for Promotion of Science and Technology of Macao)

The program featured two main components. Primary school students visited the Zhuhai Space Center for an immersive study tour, learning about crewed spaceflight, deep-space exploration and space stations. They later used AI to create themed posters based on their research findings.

Secondary school students received systematic training from leading national aerospace science and payload technology experts. They studied space experiment design, payload technology applications and aerospace research, and submitted innovative design proposals for evaluation.

Chui Sai Peng, president of the Association for Promotion of Science and Technology of Macao said the program serves as a platform to promote scientific literacy, foster innovation and cultivate patriotism among Macao's youth through space science education.

Winning secondary school teams will travel to Beijing for an in-depth aerospace study tour, visiting aerospace companies, museums and higher education institutions, and participating in symposiums with space experts. The gold award team will represent Macao at the 2026 International Space Science and Scientific Payload Competition.

Jiang Jun, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Society of Astronautics, expressed confidence that students will maintain their passion for space exploration. He said the society will continue to deepen its collaboration with Macao's science and technology community, expand science popularization efforts and provide more quality aerospace education resources for Macao's youth.

(By Tang Yuxian)