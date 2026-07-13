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China-Vietnam 'Evergreen Friendship' symphony concert held in Da Nang

2026-07-13 16:07:48Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — The China-Vietnam "Evergreen Friendship" symphony concert was recently held at the Trung Vuong Theatre in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The China-Vietnam "Evergreen Friendship" symphony concert is held at the Trung Vuong Theatre in Da Nang, Vietnam. (Photo: China Cultural Center in Hanoi)
The China-Vietnam "Evergreen Friendship" symphony concert is held at the Trung Vuong Theatre in Da Nang, Vietnam. (Photo: China Cultural Center in Hanoi)

He Wei, Chinese ambassador to Vietnam, said this marked the first time artists from the two countries had performed together in central Vietnam, describing it as a vivid demonstration of deepening cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Do Hong Quan, president of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations, said the concert coincided with the final round of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, making the event even more meaningful.

The concert was conducted by Cai Yang, a national first-class conductor from China. The performance featured both traditional classics and contemporary works.

The "Evergreen Friendship" symphony tour will also hold a performance in Ho Chi Minh City Tuesday.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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