More than 700 cyclists compete in 2026 Tour of Lhasa

(ECNS) — The Lhasa leg of the 2026 Tour of Lhasa cycling race took place Sunday, attracting more than 700 participants.

Cyclists compete in the 2026 Tour of Lhasa on July 12. (Photo: The organizer)

The race featured four categories: men's and women's elite road races, and men's and women's open mountain bike races. The total distance of the three-stage event was 190 kilometers.

The Lhasa leg served as the final stage of the tour, following earlier races in Mozhugongka and Linzhou counties, Xizang Autonomous Region. Cyclists started from a shopping center in Lhasa and finished at the Potala Palace, passing through riverside and urban green areas along the route.

Vitalii Novakovskyi from Ukraine won the men's elite road race, while Chen Hongyu claimed the women's title. Huang Shihai and Gao Yanjiao won the men's and women's open mountain bike races, respectively.

The event also featured cultural tourism activities at a campsite in Linzhou. Olympic speed skating gold medalist Zhang Hong was invited to interact with young athletes at a local sports school.

Organizers said they plan to continue developing the Tour of Lhasa as a premier cycling event on the plateau and aim to turn it into an internationally recognized sports brand.

(By Tang Yuxian)