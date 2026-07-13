Tarim Oilfield supplies over 400 billion cubic meters to gas pipeline network

(ECNS) - China's Tarim Oilfield has supplied more than 400 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the country's West-East Gas Pipeline network, making it one of the country's most important energy projects, the company said.

Located in the Tarim Basin in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tarim Oilfield is China's largest ultra-deep oil and gas production base and a key supplier for the pipeline system that delivers gas to eastern regions.

The discovery of the Kela-2 gas field in 1998 helped pave the way for the construction of the West-East Gas Pipeline project. Since then, exploration has expanded into deeper and more complex geological formations.

Since the first pipeline began operations in 2004, gas from Tarim has been delivered to more than 120 cities across 15 provincial-level regions, according to the company.

Tarim Oilfield has maintained an annual natural gas production of above 31 billion cubic meters for six consecutive years.

(By Zhang Jiahao)