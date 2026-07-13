Guilin agricultural products enter Greater Bay Area market with more than 10 deals signed

(ECNS) — A two-day promotion event for Guilin's agricultural products opened Saturday at the Guangdong Regional Cooperation and Consumption Assistance Product Trading Center in Guangzhou, with over 10 cooperation agreements signed on the first day.

The launching ceremony of the Guilin agricultural products promotion event is held in Guangzhou on July 11. (Photo: Guilin Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau)

More than 100 specialty agricultural products from Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, including honey, highland fruits, monk fruit, preserved fruits and organic tea, were showcased at the event. The initiative leverages the Guangdong-Guangxi cooperation mechanism to connect Guilin's premium products with the consumer market in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Products including tomatoes, peppers, taro, dried monk fruit and Lipu taro were particularly popular among buyers at the event. Selected Guilin products will be permanently listed at the trading center and on major e-commerce platforms.

Guilin has 29 agricultural products certified as green geographic indications, with leading national production of citrus, sugar oranges and persimmons. Its agricultural output value ranked among the top in Guangxi in 2025.

Specialty agricultural products from Guilin are displayed at the promotion event in Guangzhou July 11. (Photo: Guilin Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau)

Zhou Jinzhong, deputy Party secretary of the Guangdong-Guangxi Cooperation Task Force, said Guangdong purchased over 25 billion yuan (about $3.5 billion) worth of Guangxi agricultural products in 2025.

He added that the cooperation will continue to strengthen brand development and shift from short-term assistance to long-term growth.

(By Tang Yuxian)