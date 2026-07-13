China's port cargo, container throughput rank first globally in 2025

(ECNS) — China's ports handled 18.3 billion metric tons of cargo and 354 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers in 2025, both ranking first in the world, according to the Ministry of Transport.

China accounts for one-third of global maritime shipping volume, with its Chinese-funded shipping fleet reaching 490 million deadweight tons.

The country has built and opened 60 automated terminals, with the fastest single-machine operating efficiency at the automated terminals in Shanghai City and Qingdao, Shangdong Province exceeding 60 natural containers per hour — the highest level in the world.

Electronic navigation charts have been published for nearly 20,000 kilometers of waterways, with a unified chart system now covering the Yangtze River system.

The 2026 China Maritime Day events were held in Beijing and Yangzhou, featuring lectures, rope-tying competitions and public outreach activities.

Maritime authorities across the country also organized skill contests, educational programs and rescue technology demonstrations. Multiple regions, including Shanghai, Beijing and Fujian province, held maritime-themed events to raise public awareness of marine culture.

(By Tang Yuxian)