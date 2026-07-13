Monday Jul 13, 2026 | 中文

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46 rivers across China report flooding above warning levels

2026-07-13 14:50:07Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A total of 46 rivers across China reported flooding above warning levels from Sunday to Monday following heavy rainfall, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The affected waterways included the Jiaojiang River and its tributary the Yong'an Creek in Zhejiang Province, the Wuyi River - a tributary of the Qiantang River - also in Zhejiang, the upper reaches of the Futun River in Fujian Province, the Shuiyang River in Anhui Province, as well as the Baita River and the Luxi River - both tributaries of the Xinjiang River in Jiangxi Province, according to the ministry.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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