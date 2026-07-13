China's Daji Gas Field achieves breakthrough in deep coalbed methane production

(ECNS) -- The Daji Gas Field in north China's Shanxi Province has achieved a breakthrough in deep coalbed methane development, with its annual production capacity surpassing 4 billion cubic meters in March, according to PetroChina.

Located on the eastern edge of the Ordos Basin, the gas field now contributes more than 80 percent of China's total deep coalbed methane output.

Deep coalbed methane is extracted from coal seams at depths of over 2,000 meters, a process long considered a global technical challenge.

China has become the first country to achieve large-scale commercial production of deep coalbed methane, while accelerating the development of industry standards that could eventually become international norms.

(By Kira)