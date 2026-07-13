Monday Jul 13, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Hainan to become China's first province to stop selling fuel-powered vehicles

2026-07-13 14:27:55Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- South China's Hainan Province has unveiled a plan to steadily advance the transition toward a ban on the sale of fuel-powered vehicles by 2030, according to the provincial government.

The plan projects that new energy vehicles (NEVs) will account for 45 percent of vehicles owned in Hainan by 2030, up from 23.75 percent in 2025.

A view of Haikou City in south China's Hainan Province. (File photo/China News Service)
A view of Haikou City in south China's Hainan Province. (File photo/China News Service)

If implemented as scheduled, Hainan will become the first province in China to stop selling traditional fuel-powered vehicles, marking a major step in the country's green transportation transition.

(By Kira)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]