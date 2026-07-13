Hainan to become China's first province to stop selling fuel-powered vehicles

(ECNS) -- South China's Hainan Province has unveiled a plan to steadily advance the transition toward a ban on the sale of fuel-powered vehicles by 2030, according to the provincial government.

The plan projects that new energy vehicles (NEVs) will account for 45 percent of vehicles owned in Hainan by 2030, up from 23.75 percent in 2025.

A view of Haikou City in south China's Hainan Province. (File photo/China News Service)

If implemented as scheduled, Hainan will become the first province in China to stop selling traditional fuel-powered vehicles, marking a major step in the country's green transportation transition.

(By Kira)