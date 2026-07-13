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5th Asian International Youth Film Festival launches in Hong Kong

2026-07-13 14:26:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The launch ceremony of the 5th Asian International Youth Film Festival was held in Hong Kong on Saturday.

The film festival will take place on July 30 and 31 in Hong Kong, featuring a series of events including a star-studded red carpet, an awards ceremony and investment networking salons. It aims to promote cultural industry development between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Shan Zhidan, founder of the film festival and secretary-general of the Asian Film Association, said the festival has always been committed to advancing cultural industries and helping enterprises go global through film and television.

This year's festival will launch the "Jinlan Plan" in partnership with the Film and Urban Development Special Fund of the China Film Foundation, encouraging filmmakers to share China's stories through outstanding works.

The film festival is co-hosted by Asia Television, with support from the World Chinese Business Association, the Hong Kong Charity Federation, the Hong Kong International Investment Association and Hong Kong Causeway Bay Group.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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