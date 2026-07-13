Shenzhen railways handle 2.44 mln passenger trips in first 10 days of summer travel rush

(ECNS) -- The railway network in South China's Shenzhen handled 2.44 million passenger trips in the first 10 days of the summer travel rush from July 1 to 10, according to data released by Shenzhen railway authorities on Saturday.

Among them, Shenzhen North Station handled 1.64 million passenger trips. The city's total passenger arrivals and departures reached 4.98 million during the same period.

Shenzhen North Station recorded 3.34 million arrivals and departures, while Shenzhen Station handled 540,900, Shenzhen East Station handled 396,000, and Futian Station handled 344,200, up 31.74% year on year.

Passengers travel via Shenzhen railway during the summer rush. (Photo: Tian Tian)

To cope with the peak travel demand, Shenzhen railway authorities made dynamic adjustments to train operations. A total of 13,000 passenger trains were operated in the first 10 days, including over 80 additional services to popular destinations such as Shanwei, Shantou, Guiyang North and Changsha.

Five extra trains were added during concerts of mainland actor Zhang Xincheng and Taiwan rock band Power Station. More than 10 coupled multiple-unit trains were also deployed on routes to Xiamen North, Shantou, Raoping and Chaozhou to boost capacity.

Staff members assist passengers at the "Yingchunhua" service desk of Shenzhen railway. (Photo: Tian Tian)

On July 5, the first study tour train from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to Quanzhou departed from Shenzhen East Station. From July 1 to 10, Shenzhen railway handled 52 group ticket bookings totaling 4,564 passengers.

With Shenzhen's primary and secondary schools starting their summer break on Saturday, Shenzhen railway expects to handle 387,800 passenger trips on that day.

Passenger services have also been enhanced. All major stations have set up designated service desks and first-aid kits.

A one-stop reservation system for priority passengers provides dedicated assistance from entry to boarding. Luggage storage, ride-hailing guidance, and scenic spot inquiry services are also available at stations.

(By Tang Yuxian)