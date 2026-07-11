Beijing hosts 1,300 UK students as Mandarin camp turns 10

(ECNS) -- More than 1,300 students and teachers from 60 British secondary schools began a language and culture tour in China recently as the 2026 Mandarin Excellence Programme summer camp opened at Beijing Language and Culture University.

The program combines systematic Mandarin study with firsthand experiences in China to improve students’ language skills and cross-cultural communication.

Students from British secondary schools arrive at Beijing Language and Culture University for the 2026 Mandarin Excellence Programme summer camp. (Screenshot from CNS video)

Neil Lawson, who leads the Mandarin Excellence Programme and ancient languages at the Department for Education, said China is an important partner for the U.K., with broad opportunities for cooperation in education, trade and research. He said the British government's promotion of Mandarin reflected its vision of building a stable, long-term relationship with China.

This year marks the program’s 10th anniversary.

More than 18,500 British students and teachers have participated in its summer camps in China, learning Mandarin and experiencing Chinese culture firsthand.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)