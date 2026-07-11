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ISF Football World Cup to kick off in Suzhou this October

2026-07-10 18:47:23Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A ceremony marking the 100-day countdown to the 2026 International School Sport Federation (ISF) Football World Cup was held at Suzhou Sports Center in Jiangsu Province on Friday.

A ceremony marking the 100-day countdown to the 2026 International School Sport Federation (ISF) Football World Cup is held at Suzhou Sports Center in Jiangsu Province on July 10, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

The ISF Football World Cup, a biennial international school football tournament for secondary school students, will be held from Oct. 18 to 26 this year.

All competition venues have been upgraded to international standards, while supporting facilities for broadcasting, medical services and other operations are in place.

According to organizers, registration remains open. So far, 48 teams from 30 countries and regions have completed registration, and the deadline is expected to be extended until September.

The event also unveiled its four official visual identity elements — the emblem, slogan, mascot and theme song — with designs that combine the dynamism of international football with Suzhou's distinctive traditional Chinese aesthetics.

An official with the organizing committee said Suzhou is home to 396 national campus football characteristic schools, with more than 300,000 young people participating in school football programs.

During the tournament, overseas teams will visit local schools for friendly matches and classroom exchanges. They will also tour Suzhou’s classical gardens and museums to promote cultural exchange among young people from different countries.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

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