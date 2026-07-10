Rescue efforts continue after deadly landslide in Northwest China

(ECNS) -- Rescue operations are continuing after a landslide struck Tanchang County in Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province on Tuesday, killing several people.

Emergency crews continue search-and-rescue efforts despite unstable terrain.

A landslide hits a village in Tanchang County, Longnan, Gansu Province, on July 7, 2026. (Xinhua photo)

One survivor said she noticed trees swaying unusually before the mountainside collapsed and warned nearby workers to flee.

Authorities said rescue operations and disaster response efforts remain underway while monitoring the area for secondary geological hazards.

(By intern Zou Hanjun)