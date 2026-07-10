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China's collectible toy makers seek new growth through AI, cultural experiences

2026-07-10 16:35:08Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's collectible toy industry is entering a new phase as slowing growth in traditional blind box products drives companies to explore artificial intelligence, entertainment venues and cultural tourism experiences.

The shift follows years of rapid expansion fueled by popular intellectual property such as LABUBU, which gained global attention after appearing at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup.

Industry reports citing market research showed that China's collectible toy retail sales grew rapidly between 2019 and 2024, but companies are facing pressure as consumer interest in blind boxes declines and product lifecycles shorten.

Leading firms are increasingly developing AI-powered toys that offer interactive experiences. Companies including MINISO are exploring AI-based products linked to their own intellectual property, while startups in the sector have attracted new investment.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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