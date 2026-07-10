Chinese scientists find plant roots can avoid decaying matter to escape pathogens

(ECNS) -- A research team from China's Northwest A&F University has discovered that plant roots can actively avoid areas containing decaying plant material and high concentrations of pathogens, revealing a previously unknown plant defense mechanism.

The study, led by Professor Zhang Yuzhou, was published online Friday in the journal Science. Researchers found that when roots came into contact with decaying plant tissue, their growth was rapidly inhibited, while genes associated with pathogen defense and immune responses were activated.

The team found that crops including rapeseed, tomatoes and wheat could bend their roots away from decaying plant matter rather than growing toward it. Zhang said roots showed avoidance responses only toward decaying plants, not toward decomposing animal matter.

Researchers found that fungi living on decomposing plant material release acidic substances, creating a local acidic environment that serves as a signal. Root epidermal cells act as an "acid guide," allowing roots to detect higher-risk areas and grow toward less acidic zones, Zhang said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)