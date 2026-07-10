Masterpieces by Monet, Picasso and Dali debut in Guizhou

(ECNS) -- More than 80 original works by over 50 Western artists, including Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali, went on display Friday at the Guizhou Provincial Museum as part of the "Romance and Stars" special exhibition.

Visitors view Monet's Giverny Garden at the Guizhou Provincial Museum on July 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yanling)

Organized chronologically, the exhibition is divided into seven sections tracing the development of Western art from Romanticism to Modernism. It features oil paintings, sketches and prints, with more than half of the works being exhibited in China for the first time.

Monet's Giverny Garden and Waterloo Bridge series anchor the Impressionist section, while Picasso's portraits and Dali's surrealist works are also on display.

Visitors tour the "Romance and Stars" special exhibition at the Guizhou Provincial Museum on July 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yanling)

In addition to six original works by Monet, the exhibition features plant specimens from Giverny Garden in France. The preserved leaves and plants reflect the colors and forms depicted in Monet's paintings, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the relationship between nature and art.

Tan Ping, director of the China Cultural Relics Exchange Center, said the exhibition not only allows Chinese audiences to experience the appeal of European painting up close, but also provides a platform for dialogue and comparison between Chinese and Western artistic traditions.

The exhibition also features interactive installations including dynamic light walls, a virtual reality tour of Giverny Garden, and AI-generated digital paintings.

The exhibition runs through October 10.

(By Tang Yuxian)