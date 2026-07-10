Heavy rains hit South Korea, leaving one missing and damaging hundreds of facilities

(ECNS) -- Torrential downpours battered South Korea over the past two days, leaving one person missing and damaging 453 facilities nationwide, the country's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Friday.

A 70-year-old man was swept away by raging floodwaters in Naeseong-ri, Punggi-eup, Yeongju City of North Gyeongsang Province on Thursday.

Firefighters and police are carrying out round-the-clock search and rescue operations to locate him.

Five mudslides hit Okcheon County in North Chungcheong Province and Yeongwol County in Gangwon Province, though no injuries or deaths were reported in those incidents. The extreme weather prompted emergency evacuations of 758 residents from 508 households across 25 cities and counties under seven metropolitan and provincial governments.

From Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Firday, Cheonan in South Chungcheong recorded the highest accumulated rainfall at 267.1 millimeters.

Other hard-hit regions saw heavy precipitation, including Gyeryong City with 259 mm, Sejong City with 244.5 mm, Cheongju with 236.5 mm and Cheongyang County with 226.5 mm. Local authorities continue monitoring flood risks amid lingering damp conditions.