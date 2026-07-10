Qing emperors' calligraphy and paintings on display in Beijing

(ECNS) -- An exhibition featuring 94 calligraphy and painting works by Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) emperors and scholar-officials from the reigns of Kangxi, Yongzheng and Qianlong opened at the Guardian Art Center in Beijing on Thursday.

The exhibition featuring calligraphy and painting works from the Kangxi, Yongzheng and Qianlong reigns opens to the public at the Guardian Art Center in Beijing on July 9. (Photo: The organizer)

The exhibition highlights the artistic and literary pursuits of the three emperors, who received education in Manchu, Han, Mongol and Tibetan cultures from an early age and developed an appreciation for Han culture. The works on display include copies of works by ancient masters and imperial poems written for various occasions.

The exhibition title, "Chi Ji Qing Yan," comes from a seal belonging to the Kangxi Emperor and indicates the Qing emperors' pursuit of calm and reflection while managing state affairs.

Wang Yuegong, deputy director of the Palace Museum, said the Kangxi (1661-1722), Yongzheng (1722-1735) and Qianlong (1736-1795) reigns represented the height of imperial cultural development during the Qing Dynasty.

The establishment of the South Study during the Kangxi reign brought together scholar-officials at the imperial court, fostering cultural exchanges between the emperor and his ministers through poetry, calligraphy and painting.

The exhibition will run through October 7.

(By Tang Yuxian)