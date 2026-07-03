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China unveils AI-powered plan to boost extreme weather forecasting

2026-07-03 10:28:15Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has unveiled a new plan for meteorological disaster prevention for the 2026–2030 period, calling for enhanced capabilities in forecasting extreme weather with the help of AI technology.

China has built what it describes as the world's largest integrated space-air-ground meteorological observation network, and AI is already transforming severe weather forecasting in China. An AI forecasting model developed by local meteorological authorities provides forecasts up to 12 hours ahead in Jiangsu Province.

Water accumulates in low-lying areas along Cuibai Road in Wuhan City, Hubei Province on June 19, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
Water accumulates in low-lying areas along Cuibai Road in Wuhan City, Hubei Province on June 19, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

During a severe convective weather event in September 2025, it detected signals indicating the development of organized severe convective weather about six hours in advance. The event later produced an EF0 tornado and force-12 thunderstorm winds.

According to reports, provincial meteorological authorities say the average lead time for severe convective weather warnings has increased to 53 minutes, while forecast accuracy has improved by 22% over conventional methods.

(By Kira)

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