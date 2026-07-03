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ChinaJoy 2026 set to open later this month

2026-07-03 10:05:41Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 23rd China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy 2026) will run from July 31 to Aug. 3 in Shanghai.

The expo has attracted nearly 900 exhibitors so far, including 275 foreign-funded companies. Covering more than 140,000 square meters, it features more than 1,000 game titles and showcases the latest applications of artificial intelligence under the theme "Level Up with AI".

The business-to-business halls will cover 25,000 square meters, with more than 500 exhibitors, of which 46.6 percent are foreign-funded companies.

(By Kira)

 
 

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