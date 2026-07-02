China's icebreakers Xuelong, Xuelong 2 open to visitors

(ECNS) -- China's research icebreakers Xuelong (Snow Dragon) and Xuelong 2 (Snow Dragon 2) opened for public visits in Dalian port, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Wednesday.

China's research icebreakers Xuelong stops in Dalian port, northeast China's Liaoning Province, for public visits, July 1, 2026. (Snow Dragon)

Under the guidance of the crew and scientific expedition members, visitors will be able to experience the bridge, laboratories, flight deck, and living quarters of the expedition members.

Both icebreakers are involved in China's polar expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic, undertaking major missions that have included polar environmental surveys, climate monitoring and marine scientific research.

They completed the country's 42nd Antarctic expedition in May.