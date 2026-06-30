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China's export controls on 20 Japanese entities will not affect normal trade: FM

2026-06-30 16:17:57Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's export control measures targeting 20 Japanese entities will not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Monday.

China on Monday added 20 Japanese entities, including the National Institute for Defense Studies, to its export control list, citing the need to safeguard national security and fulfill international obligations, including nonproliferation.

Guo said the measures target only the dual-use items and will not affect normal business exchanges between China and Japan.

Japanese entities have no need to worry as long as they operate in good faith and in compliance with the law.

Guo said China considers the measures "fully justified, legitimate and lawful," adding that they are intended to curb what he described as Japan's moves toward "neo-militarism."

"We hope Japan will turn back from the wrong path, correct its wrongdoings, do serious soul-searching and go back to the right track."

(By Gong Weiwei)

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