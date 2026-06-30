International ceramic exhibitions open in Jingdezhen

(ECNS) -- Multiple international ceramic exhibitions opened this week in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, showcasing contemporary works from artists around the world and highlighting innovation in ceramic art.

"The Future of Ceramics" — the 2026 Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale — opened Monday at Jingdezhen Ceramic University, featuring more than 200 works by artists from 19 countries.

The 2026 Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale opens at Jingdezhen Ceramic University on June 29, 2026. (Photo by Xiao Yao)

The biennale's art committee includes 46 professionals from 11 countries and regions, including artists, scholars, museum representatives, ceramic industry experts and editors of international publications. Organizers received 2,560 submissions from Asia, Europe, the Americas and Africa.

After online reviews by 17 Chinese and international experts, the exhibited works were divided into five categories — vessels, sculptures, installations, paintings and video works — with 207 pieces from 19 countries on display, showcasing contemporary ceramic art's multidimensional exploration in material innovation, conceptual breakthroughs and technological upgrades.

Also on display at the Taoxichuan Art Museum are "Ceramics: Heritage and Innovation -- 2026 IAC Congress Members' Exhibition and China Resident Members' Project Exhibition" and "Beyond Boundaries -- New Experimental Realms of Ceramic Art -- 2026 IAC Congress New Members' Exhibition". Together, the exhibitions feature more than 200 ceramic works, freely exploring the space between ancient techniques and creative deconstruction while integrating modern aesthetics and diverse materials.

The exhibition "Ceramics: Heritage and Innovation -- 2026 IAC Congress Members' Exhibition and China Resident Members' Project Exhibition" is held in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, on June 28, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Li Yunhan)

"We believe that both the ancient pottery-making techniques from the Neolithic Age and modern digital tools such as artificial intelligence can serve as creative mediums for contemporary ceramic art," said Torbjørn Kvasbø, honorary president of the International Academy of Ceramics. "The creators participating in these exhibitions are continuously exploring the infinite possibilities of ceramic art's future with keen artistic insight and bold experimental practices."

(By Tang Yuxian)