20 Japanese entities added to China's export control list: commerce ministry

Japanese citizens gather in front of the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo to protest a series of recent military expansion policies by the Sanae Takaichi government, June 25, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China has added 20 Japanese entities, including the National Institute for Defense Studies, to its export control list to safeguard national security and fulfill international nonproliferation obligations, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

Under the measures, Chinese exporters are prohibited from supplying dual-use items to the listed entities. Overseas organizations and individuals are also barred from transferring or providing China-origin dual-use items to them.

Any related activities currently underway shall be halted immediately, according to an announcement released by the MOC.

In a separate announcement issued Monday, the ministry placed another 20 Japanese entities, including Mitsui E&S Co. Ltd., on its watch list, saying it could not verify the end users or end uses of dual-use items exported to those organizations.

The ministry will implement stricter reviews of end-users and end-uses for exports of dual-use items to entities on the watch list. It added that it will not approve exports involving Japanese military end users, military end uses or other recipients that could contribute to enhancing Japan's military capabilities.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the measures were taken in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, including the country's export control law and the export control regulation for dual-use items.

Responding to a media inquiry, the spokesperson said the measures are "justified, reasonable and lawful" and are intended to curb what the ministry described as Japan's moves toward "neo-militarism."

The spokesperson alleged that Japan has accelerated remilitarization by deploying offensive weapons and missiles beyond its borders.

The measures will not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan, and Japanese entities that act in good faith and comply with the law have absolutely no cause for concern, the spokesperson said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)