EconoScope | China-made air conditioners see sales surge in Europe amid extreme heat wave

(ECNS) -- Chinese-made air conditioners are seeing strong sales across Europe as an intense heat wave drives demand for cooling appliances, making them a sought-after solution for households coping with record temperatures.

Driven by strong cross-border e-commerce, orders for cooling products manufactured in China have surged, emerging as a bright spot for the country's exports this summer.

People in Paris use umbrellas under the scorching sun, June 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

Air conditioner adoption has historically remained low in many European cities, particularly Paris, where historic preservation rules often restrict modifications to building exteriors. Installation costs can also exceed the price of the unit itself, discouraging consumers from purchasing conventional air conditioners.

To address these challenges, Chinese manufacturers have introduced a customized solution for the European market: portable air conditioners.

Unlike traditional systems, the new units require no drilling or permanent installation. They can simply be placed on the ground or installed by homeowners on a balcony or windowsill. Thanks to the advantage of mobility, the products have quickly become one of Europe's hottest-selling cooling devices during the ongoing heatwave.

Chinese manufacturers are reportedly working overtime to boost production, with many units being shipped via China-Europe freight trains in an effort to meet demand before the peak summer season.

According to a representative from a Chinese enterprise, installation costs for conventional air conditioners in Western Europe typically range from 1,500 to 2,000 euros ($1,760-$2,350) per unit, while customers often wait more than two months for installation during summer. The portable model avoids these obstacles, making it especially suitable for older apartments and detached houses where installing outdoor units is difficult. Although priced higher than standard portable air conditioners, its total cost remains lower than that of conventional systems once installation expenses are included.

The products have reportedly sold out in Germany, Austria and several other countries affected by the heat wave. Chinese customs data show that during the first five months of 2026, China's air conditioner exports to France, the Netherlands and Belgium more than doubled from a year earlier, while exports to Spain, Portugal and Germany posted strong double-digit growth.

European consumers have shared their experiences on social media. One Austrian shopper wrote that Midea's Portasplit portable split air condition was sold out almost everywhere in the European Union, saying it took two days to search for one in Austria as Vienna prepared for temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius. A German consumer also reported that every available unit had been sold, with the Chinese-made Portasplit out of stock within a 100-kilometer radius.

Another Chinese industry executive said distributors have almost completely run out of Portasplit inventory due to strong demand. Meanwhile, installation bottlenecks for Portasplit have become increasingly severe, with installation appointments in some areas already fully booked through the end of August.

Chinese manufacturers are now developing the next generation of products tailored to European consumers, focusing on higher energy efficiency, AI-powered energy-saving technologies, and environmentally friendly refrigerants.

Industry executives say Chinese brands still have significant growth potential in Europe's residential air conditioning market.

(By Gong Weiwei)