European Commission headquarters cuts lower-floor cooling during heatwave, sparking staff criticism

The European Commission's headquarters in Brussels shut down air conditioning on its lower floors during a record-breaking heatwave, while cooling systems on upper levels used by senior officials remained operational, causing accusations of double standards among staff, Politico reported.

An urgent message sent on Friday informed around 3,000 staff in the Berlaymont building that air conditioning on floors one through seven would be switched off for the rest of the day to ease pressure on the building's cooling system amid extreme weather conditions. The measure, however, did not apply to floors eight through 13, where most European commissioners and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have their offices, the report said.

The decision triggered criticism among staff, with some accusing the institution of double standards. One unnamed employee described the situation as "feudalism," while another called it "a disgrace," the report added.

The shutdown came as Belgium experienced one of its hottest days in decades, with temperatures in Brussels reaching 34.6 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists warned that temperatures in parts of Western Europe could climb to around 40 degrees Celsius during the ongoing heatwave.