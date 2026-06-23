China's voluntary organ donor registrations exceed 7.39 million

(ECNS) -- More than 7.39 million people in China are now registered as voluntary organ donors, with over 66,000 posthumous donations enabling more than 150,000 organ transplants, according to data released recently.

Chen Jingyu, director of the National Quality Control Center for Lung Transplantation, noted improvements in organ donations over the past decade.

"Ten years ago, long-distance organ transport was nearly impossible. Today, a donated organ can be transported from a remote town in Yunnan to Shanghai within four to five hours — sometimes even via unaccompanied courier service entrusted to airlines,” Chen said.

In 2025, China recorded 6,931 posthumous organ donations and performed 25,799 organ transplant surgeries, up 4% and 4.5% year-on-year, respectively—both reaching historic highs.

With the formal implementation of the Regulation on Human Organ Donation and Transplantation, China's organ donation and transplantation system has entered a new phase marked by standardized, law-based governance, laying a solid institutional foundation for high-quality development.

More than 180 hospitals across the country are accredited for organ transplantation, and more than 1,000 organ donation volunteer teams have been established, forming a widespread national service network.