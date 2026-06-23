China launches communication technology test satellite 26A

(ECNS) -- China on Tuesday sent communication technology test satellite 26A into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.

A modified version of the Long March-7 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite 26A blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The satellite was launched at 10:10 a.m. Beijing time aboard a modified Long March-7 rocket and has entered its preset orbit.

It will be used mainly for satellite communications, broadcasting and television, and data transmission, as well as for related technology tests.

The launch marks the 653rd mission carried out by the Long March carrier rocket series.