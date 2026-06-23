Tuesday Jun 23, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China launches communication technology test satellite 26A

2026-06-23 16:28:44Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China on Tuesday sent communication technology test satellite 26A into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.

A modified version of the Long March-7 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
A modified version of the Long March-7 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite 26A blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

The satellite was launched at 10:10 a.m. Beijing time aboard a modified Long March-7 rocket and has entered its preset orbit. 

It will be used mainly for satellite communications, broadcasting and television, and data transmission, as well as for related technology tests. 

The launch marks the 653rd mission carried out by the Long March carrier rocket series.

A modified version of the Long March-7 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2026. Launched at 10:10 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard the rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its preset orbit.
A modified version of the Long March-7 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite is ready to blast off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]