Unlocking Chinese Cities | Gyantse weaves Tibetan aesthetics onto global stage

A single piece of Pulu showcases Tibetan aesthetics to the world. From little looms in Gyantse, Xizang Autonomous Region, to the fashion windows in Paris and further to international events at the United Nations, Pulu, this textile carrying a millennium of cultural heritage is capturing the world's attention.

As traditional Tibetan patterns meet contemporary design and highland craftsmanship finds its place in the global marketplace, Tibetan aesthetics is no longer just a cultural symbol of the snowy plateau -- it becomes a universal language that speaks to different civilizations.