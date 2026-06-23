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China stands ready to have closer exchanges with Austria: Foreing Ministry spokesperson

2026-06-23 15:18:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- As China and Austria mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, China stands ready to have closer exchanges, build up consensus and carry forward the friendship with Austria for greater progress in developing the friendly strategic partnership, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Guo Jiakun
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun speaks at a press conference in Beijing, on June 22, 2026. (Photo: fmprc.gov.cn)

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a news conference. 

Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger will visit China. 

Bilateral ties of the two countries are in good shape, with practical cooperation in various fields making steady progress, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges creating numerous highlights, Guo said.

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