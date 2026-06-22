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China unveils plan to boost foreign investment

2026-06-22 16:46:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Commerce, along with other government departments, released an action plan on Monday to optimize foreign investment utilization.

The plan outlines 15 measures across five areas: expanding market access, facilitating investment procedures, enhancing promotion, strengthening services and guarantees, and improving foreign capital management. 

It prioritizes expanding market access in services, finance and pharmaceuticals, while streamlining processes for cross-border mergers and acquisitions, data flows, and domestic reinvestment by foreign firms.

The plan outlines concrete measures to promote the "Invest China" initiative and fully ensure national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises.

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