China places 10 U.S. entities on export control list

(ECNS) -- China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Monday that it has decided to add 10 U.S. entities to its export control list, citing the need to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations, including non-proliferation.

The entities are Aveox, Red Cat Holdings, Teal Drones, IMSAR, Jaia Robotics, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Oshkosh Defense, L3Harris Maritime Services, MP Materials Corp., and USA Rare Earth.

The ministry said the move was made in accordance with China's export control law, the regulations on export control of dual-use items.

Exporters are prohibited from exporting dual-use items to the listed entities. Organizations and individuals from any country or region are also banned from transferring or providing China-origin dual-use items to these entities. Any related export activities currently underway must cease immediately.

In special circumstances where such exports are deemed necessary, exporters must submit an application to the Ministry of Commerce for approval.

The announcement took effect on the date of publication.