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China bars government purchases of products made by 46 U.S. companies

2026-06-22 11:24:17Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s Ministry of Finance on Monday issued a notice prohibiting government procurement of products manufactured by 46 designated U.S. companies.

Under the new measure, entities involved in government procurement activities are barred from purchasing products made by the listed U.S. firms, including Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

The ministry said the measure was approved in accordance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations, adding that the restriction does not apply to U.S.-invested companies operating in China.

The measure took effect on the date it was issued.

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