China launches joint probe into formamide in infant diapers

(ECNS)-- Chinese authorities have formed a joint investigation team to examine reports of formamide in baby diapers and said actions will be taken in accordance with laws and regulations.

The team included officials from the State Administration for Market Regulation of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Health Commission, and the National Administration for Disease Control and Prevention.

Media reports alleged that formamide — a toxic substance — was found in diapers from several well-known brands, including Huggies, BIBAbebe, and Babycare.

Medical testing institutions also reportedly detected the substance in the blood and urine of some infants.

Industry insiders note that formamide is classified as a reproductive toxicant and is explicitly banned in China's Inventory of Prohibited Cosmetic Ingredients.

Long-term accumulation may affect the reproductive system and cause chronic liver and kidney damage. Its presence in diapers—products in direct, prolonged contact with infants' skin—could pose a hidden threat to children's health.