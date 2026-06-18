Xizang high-altitude farms turn harsh plateau into agricultural hub

(ECNS) - High-altitude agriculture in Xizang Autonomous Region is emerging as a growing source for those in rural areas, as wineries and food producers expand production of wine, blueberries and edible oils, creating steady jobs across multiple villages.

In Shannan City, companies are turning clean air, uncontaminated water and pesticide-free soil into resources advantage to build premium agricultural supply chains, linking production growth with household income gains.

At the Xizang Nalan Ecological Zone, rapeseed is grown entirely with organic fertilizer and without herbicides or chemical pesticides across a 120-hectare base, according to company head Hang Wuzhou.

Hang Wuzhou, head of Xizang Nalan Ecological Zone, introduces the process of making rapeseed oil. (Photo: Zhang Jiahao/ China News Network)

Laboratory tests reportedly showed no pesticide residue or heavy metals in their quarterly samples, while beta-carotene content is three to four times higher than similar products.

The company purchases around 800 metric tons of rapeseed annually from local farmers and paid more than 600,000 yuan in wages in 2025 to villagers from three nearby communities.

Blueberry cultivation is also replacing lower-value crops. At the Xizang Gobi Garden Agricultural area, managers said using blueberries instead of cherry tomatoes has lifted output value per-hectare from about 300,000 yuan to 1.5 million yuan.

"We hope more people understand Xizang, and that locally distinctive products can go beyond Xizang and return value to society," said general manager Yang Yang.

The largest transformation is in wine production in Sangri county, where Parzhu Winery has built 640 hectares of vineyard spanning 10 villages along the Yarlung Zangbo River. Known as one of the world's highest-altitude vineyards, it has become a pivotal place for villagers who cannot work elsewhere, particularly women and older residents.

A worker removes weeds in the vineyard in Sangri County. (Photo: Zhang Jiahao/ China News Network)

The farm work is limited to about five hours a day, including pruning and trellising, offering stable seasonal employment.

Together, the three industries reflect a broader shift in Xizang's rural economy, where value-added agriculture is increasingly tied to employment and income growth in remote communities.

(By Zhang Jiahao)