Chongqing activates 'town economy' model: One town, one IP

By Liu Xinyu and Liang Qinqing

(ECNS) – Rongchang District of Chongqing has developed three themed towns -- Antao Town, Wanling Ancient Town and China Xiabu (Grass Linen) Town -- each with its own distinct cultural identity and economic focus.

The "2026 Overseas Chinese Media and Community Leaders Tour of Sichuan and Chongqing -- Focusing on the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle" was held in Rongchang District on Sunday.

As the birthplace of Rongchang pottery, one of China's four famous potteries, Antao Town has more than 800 years of history. The town has gathered master craftsmen to establish workshops and regularly organizes pottery experience activities and ancient kiln study tours.

Meanwhile, it has introduced leading enterprises to upgrade the industry and promote the transformation of traditional pottery into high-end functional ceramics.

Overseas Chinese media and community leaders visit the Rongchang Pottery Museum in Rongchang's Antao Town. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Li Qing, chief editor of Papua New Guinea China Press, said, "The ancient pottery-making technique of Antao Town has been upgraded through technological innovation, combining cultural warmth with technological advancement. This model of transforming traditional crafts is highly worthy of overseas promotion."

Wanling Ancient Town has leveraged its thousand-year history to become a cultural tourism consumption hub. The town regularly holds Dragon Boat Festival races, folk parades and other events, effectively boosting income for local shops and creating jobs for villagers.

As the Dragon Boat Festival nears, dragon boat team members train at Wanling Ancient Town, June 14, 2026.(Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Zhu Xin'e, deputy editor-in-chief of China Weekly (Egypt), said, "Wanling Ancient Town has fully preserved the original texture and folk life of a water town, integrating traditional culture into people's daily lives. This model of 'living heritage and immersive experience' is truly appealing to domestic and international tourists."

Visitors watch a face-changing and fire-breathing performance of Sichuan opera at Wanling Ancient Town, June 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Leveraging the thousand-year-old tradition of xiabu - literally "cloth for summer" -- China Xiabu Town has built a cultural and creative industry ecosystem.

The town now hosts dozens of Xiabu-related companies, forming a complete industrial chain from weaving and craft innovation to design and sales. It has also created an immersive cultural tourism street to attract consumer spending.

"Rongchang Xiabu has entered the mass consumer market and kept pace with modern trends through market-oriented, fashionable and lifestyle-oriented innovations," said Guo Jipeng, vice editor-in-chief of New Broad.

Statistics showed that in 2025, Rongchang received 28.8 million tourists, up 44.22 percent year-on-year, with tourism revenue reaching 16.128 billion yuan (about $2.23 billion), up 45.02 percent. The three themed towns have become the core pillars of Rongchang's 'town economy'.