Hainan fashion show blends Li plant dyeing, rattan weaving into modern design

(ECNS) -- An art show blending Li ethnic plant-dyeing and rattan-weaving techniques with modern fashion design was held at the Hainan Provincial Mass Art Center in Haikou on Saturday.

Models present garments featuring Li ethnic plant dyeing and rattan weaving techniques during the "Our Expression · Fingertip Rainforest" art show at the Hainan Provincial Mass Art Center in Haikou on June 13, 2026. (Photo provided by Hainan Provincial Mass Art Center)

More than 10 intangible cultural heritage inheritors from Maodao Township in Wuzhishan joined professional models on the runway. They wore traditional Li brocade garments they had made by hand, as well as contemporary attire incorporating rattan-weaving and plant-dyeing techniques.

Rather than simply reproducing traditional clothing, the garments reimagined Li craftsmanship through modern design. Renowned Chinese artists worked with rural artisans and heritage inheritors to incorporate motifs such as Winter Olympic snowflakes, garden rattan flowers and rubber plantation wind chimes into the designs. Original creations from Maodao Township were presented, weaving the landscape and stories of Li villages into the fabric.

Inheritors of Li ethnic intangible cultural heritage from Wuzhishan walk the runway during the "Our Expression · Fingertip Rainforest" art show at the Hainan Provincial Mass Art Center in Haikou on June 13, 2026. (Photo provided by Hainan Provincial Mass Art Center)

The event was part of Hainan's 2026 Cultural and Natural Heritage Day celebrations. Other activities held alongside the fashion show included a Hainan traditional food market, a Li ethnic medicine experience area, a parent-child intangible cultural heritage workshop, and a traditional sports and games zone.

Models present garments featuring Li ethnic plant dyeing and rattan weaving techniques during the "Our Expression · Fingertip Rainforest" art show at the Hainan Provincial Mass Art Center in Haikou on June 13, 2026. (Photo provided by Hainan Provincial Mass Art Center)

Hainan has been exploring new paths for integrating intangible cultural heritage with fashion, tourism, education and rural development over the past few years.

Yang Bin, director of the Hainan Provincial Mass Art Center, said the series of events aims to showcase the achievements of intangible cultural heritage protection and promote the integration of heritage into modern life.

(By Tang Yuxian)