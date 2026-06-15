Cross-strait graffiti artists compete in Shenzhen's 'Wall Vibes' contest

(ECNS) -- Eighteen graffiti artists from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan gathered Friday at the Sea World Culture and Arts Center in Shenzhen for the "Wall Vibes" cross-strait youth graffiti invitational, the China News Service reported.

The artists formed nine teams to co-create works using spray paint, as part of a broader series of cross-strait pop culture exchange activities.

Artists from Shenzhen and Taiwan create graffiti artworks during the "Wall Vibes" cross-strait youth graffiti invitational at the Sea World Culture and Arts Center in Shenzhen on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Peng Cheng)

The competition consisted of three categories: thematic creation, bubble letter graffiti and signature graffiti. The theme for the thematic creation was "Seeing All Things Between Mountains and Seas."

Artists had three minutes to complete each piece in the bubble letter and signature categories, with winners determined by a combination of peer voting and judges' scores.

"Shenzhen is the earliest, most cutting-edge and most vibrant city for graffiti culture development on the mainland," said Huang Liwei said, the invitational's curator. With spray paint as their common language, cross-strait artists engage in a visual dialogue that transcends geography.

Artists compete during the graffiti invitational at the Sea World Culture and Arts Center in Shenzhen on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Peng Cheng)

Liu Yi, head of CSCEC Strait Construction and Development Co., co-organizer of the competition, said the event reflects Shenzhen's young, innovative and open character. "We will continue to build lasting platforms for cross-strait youth to do internships, co-create and exchange talent, contributing to integrated cross-strait development and the cultural upgrading of the Greater Bay Area," he said.

A Taiwanese graffiti artist surnamed Lin said days of co-creating with mainland artists had shown her how similar their passions for art, color and urban culture are. "Spray paint is not just a tool — it has become a shared language that connects us," Lin said.

(By Tang Yuxian)