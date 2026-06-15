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China's market regulator summons Walmart China over Sam's Club food safety issues

2026-06-15 15:08:19Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China's top market regulator has held talks with Walmart China regarding food safety problems found in Sam's Club's brick-and-mortar stores and online shops, the regulator said on Monday.

The State Administration for Market Regulation recently summoned officials of Walmart (China) Investment Co., Ltd., the headquarters of Sam's Club in China, for regulatory talks in accordance with the law, a statement released by the administration noted.

The administration urged the company to conduct food business activities in strict accordance with Chinese laws and regulations. It also required the company to strengthen food safety awareness, strictly fulfill its primary responsibility for food safety, shoulder its corporate social responsibility, prevent food safety risks across the entire chain and effectively safeguard public safety. 

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