U.S.-Iran peace deal reflects commitment to dialogue over confrontation: Pakistani deputy PM

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday said that the peace deal reached between the United States and Iran reflects the collective resolve of friendly nations to choose dialogue over confrontation and sends a reassuring message to the international community.

In a post on social media platform X, Dar said the development would provide much-needed confidence and stability to global markets and the world economy, particularly for developing countries vulnerable to regional instability.

He said Pakistan remained actively engaged with all concerned parties throughout the process and consistently advocated restraint and constructive engagement, maintaining that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable means for resolving issues.

Dar appreciated the trust reposed in Pakistan by the leadership of both the United States and Iran and commended their commitment to pursuing a peaceful and negotiated outcome.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, the United Nations, and other international partners for their diplomatic efforts throughout the process.

Dar said that Pakistan looks forward to the formal signing ceremony scheduled for June 19 in Geneva, saying that Pakistan stands ready to support every endeavor aimed at consolidating the progress achieved.

He expressed confidence that the positive development would pave the way for enduring peace, stability, and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.