Chinese woman injured in Tokyo robbery

(ECNS)-- A 60-year-old Chinese woman was injured in a robbery near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo on Wednesday night, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

Police said two men sprayed the victim with a substance believed to be pepper spray, struck her on the back of the head and stole her backpack containing cash.

(Screenshot from NHK)

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in a busy commercial district near the station, known for its shopping complexes and heavy pedestrian traffic.

Tokyo police are continuing their investigation and searching for the two suspects.

(By Gong Weiwei)