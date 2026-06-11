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Chinese woman injured in Tokyo robbery

2026-06-11 16:52:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS)-- A 60-year-old Chinese woman was injured in a robbery near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo on Wednesday night, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

Police said two men sprayed the victim with a substance believed to be pepper spray, struck her on the back of the head and stole her backpack containing cash.

(Screenshot from NHK)
(Screenshot from NHK)

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in a busy commercial district near the station, known for its shopping complexes and heavy pedestrian traffic.

Tokyo police are continuing their investigation and searching for the two suspects.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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